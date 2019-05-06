close
Tue May 07, 2019
Saeed Ahmed
May 7, 2019

CTO evolves plan to discourage ‘wheeling’ during Ramazan

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: The Chief Traffic Office (CTO) has evolved an effective plan for Ramazan to discourage wheeling practice by motorbike riders mainly youngsters and students.

The Chief Traffic Officer, Mohammad Bin Salman chairing a meeting formed a special squad of officers, wardens and other related staff who would perform duties on Murree Road, flyover points, Airport Road, Westridge, Double Road, Satellite Town areas, Asghar Mall and Saddar, etc.

The objective behind framing a plan for discourage wheeling by motorbike riders is to safeguard and protect their lives. The CTO warned that those who violate the laws and are found doing wheeling would be brought to task. Taking action against them, case would be registered and they would be sent to jail.

At the same time, Mohammad Bin Salman appealed to the parents to advise their children to refrain from wheeling during ride as it is dangerous for their lives. Because of wheeling, accidents could occur making the riders handicapped or dead.

Similarly, CTO staff and wardens have also approached workshops owners and directed them to refrain from making alternative arrangements in bikes enabling the riders to do wheeling. Otherwise legal action would be taken even against them which including sealing of their workshops and business completely. The plan would be enforced from first of Ramazan and the deputed staff would remain on duty with alertness particularly at ‘sehri’ timings.

