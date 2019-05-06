Pak Women break records in South Africa mauling

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa: Sana Mir’s four-wicket haul helped Pakistan clinch an eight-wicket victory over South Africa in the first of three One-day Internationals here on Monday.

This was Pakistan’s first-ever win in South Africa, and their biggest victory in terms of balls to spare, as they turned over the 64-run target in just 14.4 overs with 212 deliveries remaining.

Mir, who returned 4-11 in her six-over spell, was the lynchpin of the visitors’ bowling effort. She removed Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt and skipper Sune Luus off consecutive deliveries, just eight balls after Fatima Sana dismissed the experienced Lizelle Lee in the opening over.

Mir could not claim a hat-trick, but continued to wreak havoc with her off-spin, as Andrie Steyn was dismissed after playing out 15 deliveries for 4. Marizanne Kapp, playing her 100th ODI, didn’t last long either and contributed just six runs before falling to Nida Dar, as the hosts tottered to 59-7.

Mignon du Preez (18) and Chloe Tryon (21) were the only players to reach double figures, but neither could kick off to take South Africa to a substantial total. The hosts were bundled out soon thereafter, with Nashra Sandhu bowling a maiden 22nd over to dismiss their last two batters, as the total was restricted to a paltry 63.

The below-par target meant that Nahida Khan and Sidra Ameen, the Pakistan openers, could take their time in the middle. However, the former was dismissed off the third ball of the innings, as Shabnim Ismail claimed her scalp.

Javeria Khan then came into the middle, and the scoreboard started ticking at a steady pace. The visitors reached 28-1 in nine overs, after which Kapp made her special occasion count with Ameen’s dismissal. It was her 110th scalp in ODI cricket.

Bismah Maroof, the Pakistan skipper, joined Khan in the middle and the duo utilized their experience to take the visitors past the finish line. The former remained unbeaten on a 17-ball 12, while Khan top-scored on the day with 34 not out.