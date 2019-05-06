Kashmiris boycott final phase of polls in IHK

ISLAMABAD: People overwhelmingly boycotted the fifth and final phase of Indian parliamentary election drama in Shopian and Pulwama districts of occupied Kashmir on Monday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), over 97 per cent voters stayed away from the polling process. Polling booths wore a deserted look and on several booths not a single voter turned up to cast ballot for Islamabad’s Lok Sabha seat.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman Syed Ali Geelani issued a statement in Srinagar, saying the exemplary election boycott observed by the people was a symbolic referendum against Indian subjugation.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Shopian and Pulwama districts. All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road. Call for the shutdown and boycott was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership.

Besides, mobile and internet services remained suspended in south Kashmir, while train service between Baramulla and Banihal was also cancelled. The Indian troops also fired pellets and bullets on protesters in Srinagar, Shopian and Pulwama districts, leaving over two dozen youths injured.

According to the KMS, at least five youths were injured after the troops used brute force and fired shells on protesters in Saraf Kadal and Kadikadal areas of Srinagar. At least 20 more youths were injured as Indian police and paramilitary forces resorted to pellet and teargas shelling on protesters in different areas of Shopian and Pulwama districts.

On the other hand, unknown persons hurled a grenade towards a polling station in Rahmoo area in Pulwama district in the morning. However, no injuries were reported. Besides, a petrol bomb was hurled by unknown men at a polling booth in Hergam Bathnoor area in Tral. The clashes between Indian troops and protesters were going on till the filing of the report.Separately, two Indian troops were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Khanthawala in Kupwara district.