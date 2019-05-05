Former CSs meet

LAHORE: The inaugural meeting of Former Chief Secretaries Committee was held with an aim to discuss options and way forward to ensure efficient public service delivery.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the meeting chaired by Azam Khan and convened by Naguibullah Malik was attended by some 20 former chief secretaries from all provinces of Pakistan.

The committee resolved to function on the lines of a think tank to carry out research and analysis of various issues pertaining to governance and policy formulation. The meeting participants also reviewed the outcomes of Administrative Reforms (1973) and Devolution Plan (2001).

They said that things were not satisfactory as people were running from pillar to post to get their problems addressed. They said there was a need to improve the service delivery systems The meeting was also attended by the office-bearers of Pakistan Administrative Service Alumni Research Centre.