Man kills suspected robber, injures another

A suspected robber was killed and another wounded in the Landhi area on Sunday. Police said two men on a motorcycle looted cash from a milk shop in Landhi No. 1 and then tried to rob a citizen.

Police said the robbers opened fire when the citizen offered resistance, adding that the citizen then got his licensed pistol from his car and fired at the suspects, killing one of them on the spot and injuring the other.

The dead and injured suspects were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The deceased was identified as Anwar Bashir Ahmed and his injured accomplice as Sarfaraz Ahmed. Police said the suspects were brothers and lived in Sherpao Colony, adding that they had been arrested several times before.

Police also claimed to have recovered weapons, ammunition and the looted cash and other things from their possession. A case has been registered against them and further investigation is under way.

Four suspects arrested

During their targeted operation, the Sindh Rangers have arrested two suspects who are believed to have been involved in robberies. The spokesman for the paramilitary force said the soldiers conducted a raid in the Gizri area and arrested two suspects identified as Amanullah and Muhammad Nauman.

The raiding Rangers team also recovered weapons and looted items from the possession of the two suspects, who were later handed over to the local police for further legal action. Separately, the Sukhan police arrested two street criminals wanted by the District East and Malir police. District Malir SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur said a patrolling police mobile received information that some suspects were robbing citizens near Sawera Mills in Bhains Colony.

During the police raid, the suspects fired at the law enforcers, who retaliated and arrested the suspects after a brief encounter. The detainees were identified as Shoaib and Zakir. Police also recovered two TT pistols and six snatched mobile phones from the possession of the suspects. They said the suspects were associated with a gang that was active in the Sukhan, Shah Latif and Shah Faisal Colony areas, adding that they were wanted in a number of street crime cases.

Police said that they were checking with the Crime Record Office to get more information on the suspects, adding that the weapons recovered from them were sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police for examination.