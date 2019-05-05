Welder loses fingers as grenade‘brought to him by a cop’ explodes

In an unusual incident, a welder lost his three fingers on Sunday as a hand grenade exploded at a shop in the Shah Latif area of the city. The grenade was reportedly brought to the shop by a police official.

Police high-ups have initiated an inquiry into the incident. According to initial reports, an official of the Shah Latif police station took a hand grenade to a welding shop located in Shah Latif Town Sector 20 and forced the shop owner, identified as Mushtaq, to remove a number embossed on the grenade.

The police officer also allegedly threatened Mushtaq with dire consequences when the shop owner initially refused to carry out the task. As soon as the welder started removing the number embossed on the grenade with the help of a grinder, the grenade exploded due to which the welder lost three of his fingers.

The explosion also caused injuries to other parts of the welders’ body, particularly his chest. Following the incident, the police officer managed to escape the scene while a crowd gathered on the spot and shifted the injured welder to a private hospital nearby.

As the news spread about the incident, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice and sought a detailed report from the operations and investigations SSPs of District Malir.

The police officer involved in the incident, identified as Yatim Khan, was later taken into custody and an inquiry was initiated into the explosion. When District Malir Operations SSP Irfan Bahadur was contacted for his version, he said the inquiry was in progress and he would communicate its findings after it ended.

Teenager killed

A teenage boy was killed after his throat was slit by a kite string. PIB Colony police said 16-year-old Sami, son of Muhammad Hussain, was riding a motorcycle near the Lyari Expressway at the time of the incident.

The injured boy was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, but he succumbed to his wounds before reaching the health facility. At the time this report was filed, the police were still looking for his family to hand them over his body.