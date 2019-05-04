close
Sun May 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2019

Experts discuss cultural history of Balochistan

Islamabad

May 5, 2019

Islamabad : Experts explored various aspects of the 'ancient cultural history of Balochistan' during an interactive session here on Thursday at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

Professor Wahid Bakhash Buzdar was the guest speaker on the occasion.

The experts discussed the prominent features of ancient cultural history of Balochistan while specifically focusing on Mehrgarh and highlighted and explored the cultural continuities from the ancient history of Balochistan.

Professor Buzdar holds a doctorate in Balochi language and has achieved several regional and national civil awards for his academic services and contributions including Excellence Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

He has written 17 books/monographs and five textbooks on literature, culture, and language besides 48 papers for magazines and journals of national and international repute.

The session was part of the fortnightly Muzakra series by Research Section of Lok Virsa, which is an interactive session that engages the audience with the guest speakers during the question-answer session.

It is a regular part of Lok Virsa’s activities to preserve and promote the various forms of heritage in the country and highlight the magnificent cultural legacy of Pakistan.

