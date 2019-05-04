MoU inked to promote mobile journalism

Islamabad : The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Digital Broadcast Television (DBTV) have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote mobile journalism and provide training in the field of media.

Head of the NUML Department of Journalism and Mass Communication Dr. Khalid Sultan termed the development a new chapter of cooperation between the two organisations and said it would be helpful to provide opportunities to the students to explore new ways in the media industry. He hoped that student will take benefit from Mobile Journalism to serve humanity and society.

General Manager of DB TV Bakhtawar Mehmood said the aim of the training was to equip students with modern techniques to truly demonstrate their creative work.

She said that DBTV would extend all sort of cooperation to NUML University and the students of media.

Director (News) at DBTV Tahir Dhindsa hailed cooperation between NUML and DBTV and said mobile journalism would empower the citizens through information.

Director of ORIC Professor Kiramat Ali said new trends in the media industry could play a great role to reduce the gap between different sectors of society.