Sat May 04, 2019
AFP
May 4, 2019

Valverde out of Giro d’Italia

Sports

AFP
May 4, 2019

MADRID: Spanish world champion Alejandro Valverde, injured in a training fall, has pulled out of the Tour of Italy, his team said Friday.The Movistar team said in a statement the 39-year-old racer had not recovered in time for the May 11 start of the Giro after a training fall in April that left him with bruising to the base of his spine. Valverde, Giro winner in 2016, said he was sorry to miss a “great test” like the Giro but told his social media followers he would be 100 percent ready for the rest of the year.

More From Sports