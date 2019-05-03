Minister advocates book reading

Islamabad: The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Library Society in collaboration with the Read Pakistan organised the 'Readers Conference'.

The event was meant to encourage students for developing habit of wide reading in all genres and to set future reading goals.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul attended the conference as the chief guest.

She said in the current digital age, youths were overloaded by the information but the knowledge was lost.

The minister urged students to develop a habit of reading and connect with the book for acquiring knowledge.

She praised organisers for providing students an amazing opportunity of learning.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Sayed Wiqar Ali Shah, acting Vice Chancellor and Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, QAU, delivered a talk on cultivating reading culture in the digital age, Muhammad Anwar, co-founder of 'The Learning School' on the role of books in human development, Farrukh Dall, assistant attorney general and chairman of the Read Pakistan on making Pakistan a knowledge economy, and former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral (r) Asif Sandila on the need of education in Pakistan.

Anwar Ejaz, librarian at Quaid-i-Azam University and Patron-in-Chief of QAU Library Society, also addressed the audience. A large number of students, faculty members and staff attended the conference.