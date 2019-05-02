close
Fri May 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2019

Three commit suicide in Faisalabad

National

FAISALABAD: Three people, including a girl, committed suicide in separate incidents on Thursday.

Shahbaz Ahmad of Millat Road, Faisalabad, was jobless for several months and in desperation he consumed poison and died. Roheela Bibi of Chak 77/RB (Lohkay) swallowed poisonous pills over a domestic dispute and died on way to a hospital. A youth of Chak 118/JB, (Millat Road) hanged himself over domestic issues.

DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A youth died in a road accident on Thursday. Zeeshan Ahmad was crossing a road near Kamalpur bus-stop when a motorcyclist hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

