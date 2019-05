Academia asked to play role in turning Pakistan a developed nation

Islamabad: The future of Pakistan lies in the hands of academia which can play a positive role to transform our country into a developed nation by extending quality education and character building of young generation.

Punjab Governor Ch. Muhammad Sarwar, stated this while addressing 18th Convocation of FJWU here on Thursday.

Educational experts, faculty members, parents and students attended convocation. Governor Punjab said that there is no substitute of hard work and by adopting missionary zeal we can attain the heights of progress and glory in education sector. He appreciated the achievements of FJWU in academics, co-curricular activities and research.

Extending his heartiest congratulation to the young graduates and their families, Governor Punjab asked the graduates to become active member of society in their professional career and uphold the high traditions of their Alma meter and also help those who do not have opportunities to get education. He said that it is endeavour of government to provide adequate opportunities of basic as well as higher education to girls and keeping in view the requirements, the Punjab Government has recently upgraded Govt. Post Graduate College for Women, Rawalpindi into a women university.

On this occasion, Governor Punjab congratulated Vice Chancellor of FJWU and her team for their effort in achieving success and development for the university. He reminded the students about their noble values of caring and sharing which are inheritors of a society which nourished up great values of life and a deep concern for human development.

Governor Punjab said that with the construction of new campus of FJWU, the issue of potential students who cannot get admission due to non-availability of seats in the present campus will be resolved. He said that funds for this mega project will be made available and Higher Education Department of Punjab.

In her address, the guest of honor Noor Amna Malik congratulated the graduating students. She appreciated the university’s academic research and industrial linkages at national and international level. She highly acknowledged FJWU for excelling as a brand of confidence for women. She highlighted multiple projects so far carried out by HEC for FJWU. Moreover, she ensured continuing support in human resources and infrastructural expansions of the university.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor FJWU, Dr. Samina Ameen Qadir informed that 1349 graduates including 10 PhDs, 29 MS, 52 M Phil, 427 masters and 820 bachelors had completed their degrees. He said that it is our great desire and utmost commitment to give quality education and empower women of Pakistan with confidence and pride. She said that the focus of the university is to prepare young women for the job market but also emphasis on character building of future mothers. She further stated that our syllabus is well equipped with modules and courses relating to tolerance, ethics and peace. She also briefed about various research programmes and achievements in academics and co-curricular activities.