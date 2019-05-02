Scores of terrorists killedas Pak army repulses attack on Pak-Afghan border

By News desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army has effectively responded and repulsed an attack by terrorists from across the border along Pak-Afghan border in Alwara area of North Waziristan killing scores of terrorists.

According to ISPR a group of sixty to seventy terrorists from across the border attacked Pakistani troops undertaking fencing effort along the Pak-Afghan border inside their own territory.

In exchange of fire three soldiers Lance Naik Ali, Lance Naik Nazeer and Sepoy Imdad Ullah embraced martyrdom while seven others got injured. Pakistan security forces are solidifying border security through fencing and construction of forts to deny liberty of action to the terrorists.

Afghan security forces and the authorities need to have more effective control in border region to support Pakistan’s efforts as well as deny use of Afghan soil against Pakistan. Pakistan’s fencing effort shall continue despite all such impediments.

Meanwhile, Pakistan summoned the Afghan Charge d’ Affaires at Foreign Office on Wednesday and lodged strong protest over a cross-border terrorist attack in North Waziristan last night, launched by terrorist groups coming from Afghanistan.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the unfortunate incident resulted in the martyrdom of three Pakistani soldiers while seriously injuring seven others, reported private news channel.

It said last night, 70-80 terrorists based in Gayan and Bermal districts of Paktika crossed Pak-Afghan border, and launched fire raids and physical attacks on Pakistani military troops operating in North Waziristan district to fence the border.

It said Pakistan military repulsed the attack by these terrorists who after suffering significant casualties fled back to Afghanistan in small groups. These terrorists were able to escape due to lack of appropriate response by the Afghan security forces.

The Afghan Charge d’Affairs was informed that Pakistan strongly protests such provocations which are detrimental to peace and stability along Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The Afghan side was urged to take immediate action against the terrorist elements on their side and ensure effective measures so that such incidents are not repeated in future.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack along Pak-Afghan border and condole to the bereaved families.

In a statement issued here, Sanjrani paid tribute to the soldiers of Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom, saying that whole nation stands with security forces to protect the motherland. Pakistan wants peace and would continue its efforts to maintain peace in the region, he added.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also strongly condemned an attack on the valiant Pakistan Armed Forces from across the Pak-Afghan border.

The SAPM, in a statement, said the attack from across the border on the brave security forces was condemnable. Paying tribute to the martyrs of the cowardly attack, she said the Pakistan Army had been offering supreme sacrifices to defend the motherland.

The soil of Afghanistan should not be used for terrorist activities in Pakistan, she added.

Dr Firdous asked whether the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leadership would still praise Afghanistan or raise the slogan of "Lar o Bar". The PTM leadership should stop criticising state institutions, she added.

She also questioned whether the funeral prayers for the martyred Pakistani soldiers would be offered in Afghanistan or it was only done there for the dead of PTM only.

She said fencing of the Pak-Afghan border was done for the safety of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the PTM should raise its voice against those forces who were against fencing.

The PTM leadership, she said, should tell the nation as to who was behind the terrorism carried out from across the border.

Meanwhile, five rockets were fired from Afghan side in Zhob area, injuring two persons. Pak forces retaliated effectively.