Rallies, processions mark World Labour Day

LAHORE: Working class all over the country observed International Labour Day on Wednesday by holding meetings, processions and rallies to pay tribute to the martyrs of Chicago who sacrificed their lives for their just demands.

In Lahore, labourers and workers took out rallies. The participants of the rallies were chanting slogans against capitalists and governments. According to them, rulers, opposition and capitalists all are directly responsible for the labourers’ exploitation.

Bonded Labour Liberation Front Pakistan staged a rally on Mall Road. Tens of thousands of brick kiln workers from all over Punjab participated in the rally enthusiastically. A number of lawyers, students, trade unionists and representatives of civil society organisations were also there. Addressing the rally, Syeda Fatima, Secretary General Bonded Labour Liberation Front Pakistan (BLLF), said political disruption and hyperinflation are affecting the poor brick kiln workers. In Naya Pakistan, the life for poor labourers is miserable as usual on May Day 2019. There is no way to get rid of inflation. Poor workers could not get social security. She demanded five million homes for brick kiln workers out 50 million planned by the government. She said poor brick kiln workers make bricks for the citizens but they have no home. She stressed that brick kiln workers be provided with Insaf Sehat Card because debt for medical aid is a cause for slavery.

Mahar Safdar Ali demanded for living wage for brick kiln workers. He said minimum wage in 2017 was Rs 1,110 that was less in ratio with price hike on one hand. While brick kiln owners are paying 30 to 50pc less than notified wage rate of 2017, he said and demanded minimum wage be Rs 1,800 for 1,000 bricks. He added that 60pc of brick kiln workers do not have National Identity Card and demanded that these labourers be registered with Nadra.

All Pakistan Trade Union Federation took out a rally from Hamdard Hall to Punjab Assembly to mark the May Day. A large number of workers from different trade unions including Railways Workers’ Union, PHA Workers’ Union, LDA Union, domestic and bonded labourers and people from different walks of life including women attended the procession.

APTUF General Secretary Aima Mahmood said the government lacked vision and planning to provide employment to the youth and the women and the rulers were making tall claims in that regard. The labour class, she said, was facing worst exploitation at workplaces due to wrong policies of the government. She said 73 per cent labourers in Pakistan are working in informal sector. She demanded social and legal protection mechanism for them. She demanded amendment to Factory Act 1934 and emphasised the need for participation of women in labour unions and their proper participation in decision-making process. Government sector’s thousands of workers belonging to affiliated Trade Union of the Confederation including Wapda, Electricity, Railway, Telecommunication, Transport, Textile, Engineering, Banks, PWD, Irrigation and others held a rally outside Awan-e-Iqbal. Their leaders urged the government to avoid taking dictations from international lending agencies to run the economy and protect interests of the poor, middle class and workers.

The rally was led by veteran union leader Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary, along with Rubeena Jamil, President, and veteran journalist IA Rehman, representative Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, and other Trade Union leaders including Yousaf Baloch, Akbar Ali Khan, Osama Tariq, Ch Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Ch Muhammad Anwar, Niaz Khan, Rana Hassan Muhammad and other representatives. Speaking at the rally, All Pakistan Workers Confederation general secretary Khurshid Ahmad said, “We have not forgotten the martyrs of Chicago who laid their lives for eight hours a day work.” He demanded minimum wages to Rs 30,000 for workers. He demanded decent work for the workers. Labour working on contractual bases be given permanent employment, he demanded. Ch Nasim Iqbal, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Workers Foundation, said Textile Power Looms and Garment workers be given EOBI and social security cards. Adam Paulm of Red Workers Front (RWF) demanded living wages for workers on the occasion of May Day. According to him, workers have been working 12 to 18 hours, but their earning is less. They cannot purchase medicines if they fall ill. System has failed to provide them better medication, he concluded.