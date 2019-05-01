Wife, son of ex-minister die in Gojra road accident

TOBA TEK SINGH/MULTAN: The wife and son of former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Balighur Rehman were killed while two other members of his family and their driver sustained wounds in a road mishap near Gojra on Monday night.

According to a PML-N spokesperson the family of the former minister was travelling from Bahawalpur to Islamabad when their vehicle turned turtle near Gojra. His wife died on the spot while his two sons, a daughter and their driver sustained critical wounds. They were shifted to a local hospital for medical attention where one of the injured succumbed to his wounds.

Upon being informed of the incident PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz and other leaders condoled with the party leader over the death of his family members in the road mishap and prayed for swift recovery of those injured.

It is noteworthy that Balighur Rehman served as minister for Federal Education and Professional Training in former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s cabinet from August 2017 to May 2018.