Wed May 01, 2019
May 1, 2019

SC to hear Nawaz’s bail extension plea on Friday

Top Story

A
APP
May 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court would take up on Friday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s petition seeking an extension in his bail on medical grounds.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and including Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi would hear the case on May 3. Sharif had filed the review petition in the apex court on its decision made on March 26, seeking an extension in his bail which will expire on May 7.

