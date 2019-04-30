NAB approves 11 inquiries, filingof corruption reference

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday approved 11 inquiries including against ex-president National Bank of Pakistan Saeed Ahmad and the reference against ex-provincial minister of MQM-P Abdul Rauf Siddiqui.

The Executive Board Meeting of NAB held its meeting Monday with the chair of its Chairman Justice (R) Javed was attended by deputy chairman NAB, prosecutor general accountability, director general operations and other senior officers of NAB. The Executive Board accorded approval to conduct 11 inquiries against the accused including ex-president National Bank of Pakistan Saeed Ahmed, officers and others of the NBP, Nepra, Ministry of Water and Power, officers and officials of PPIB, Sponsors of Port Qasim Coal Power Projects and others, Hyder Ashraf, DIG Police, Amin Vanis, CCPO, Lahore, Umer Virk, SSP and others, Kamran Akhtar, former town Nazim, MPA, Baldia Town Karachi, the officers/officials of provincial Health Department, Sindh, Officers/officials of University of Swabi and others, officers/officials of Public Sector companies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others, Civil Aviation Authority, Bacha Khan International, Peshawar and others, and officers and officials of PHATA, Saeed Ahmed Jagrani, former director NARA, Cenal Seed, Mirpur Khas and officers and officials of Nusrat Division, Irrigation.

The Executive Board approved filing of corruption reference against Muhammad Abdul Rauf Siddiqui, former provincial minister for Industries and Commerce, Government of Sindh and others on the accusations of 372 illegal appointments and misappropriation of government funds, causing approximately Rs420 million losses to national exchequer.

The NAB’s Executive Board accorded approval to close inquiry against officers/officials of Allama Iqbal Open University and others, Fund for Rehabilitation of Special Persons Limited, Lahore and others, Abdul Qadeer Bhatta, former AIG and others, Aamir Zulfikar, DIG and others, Wasif Mehmood, former Principal Executive Officer, Pakistan Steel Mills and others, officers of Dadu Division, District Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Mubarak Ali, Principal Shaikh Zaid College, Rahim Yar Khan and others due to absence of evidence.