Sasta Bazaars Khalid Iqbal

Rawalpindi:The local management has decided to establish 16 ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ in Rawalpindi to provide all eatable items in cheaper prices as compared to open market to the public.

Total nine bazaars will be set in Rawalpindi in which two bazaars in cantonment board localities, while seven in city and Potohar Town areas. The local management has decided to set up one bazaar in Kallar Syedan, one in Taxila, two in Gujar Khan, two in Kotli Satian and one in Kahuta. Equal facilities will be provided in all bazaars.

Assistant Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Ahmed Hasan Ranja told ‘The News’ that we are going to establish 16 ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ where public will get quality vegetables, fruits and other items on cheaper rates.

The Sasta Bazaars will be operational from May 5, he assured. Punjab government has directed deputy commissioners of all districts to provide maximum relief to public in Ramazan. Punjab government has also ordered to immediately arrest profiteers and hoarders. The buyers will get maximum relief on ‘atta’, sugar, pulses, chicken meat, beef, drinks and vegetables at the ‘Sasta Bazaars.’

The Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa has also directed market committees to set up ‘Fair Price Shops’ in the jurisdiction of ‘Sasta Bazaars’ to provide more relief to the buyers.