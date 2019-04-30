PHC seals rehab centre

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday sealed a drug-addiction treatment and rehabilitation centre for insufficient psychiatric, health and residential facilities after evacuating 12 patients.

The PHC team conducted a raid on ‘Dua Rehab, Addiction and Psychological Centre, Wapda Town which was functional without the PHC registration, requisite human resource, that is, psychiatrists, doctors, para-medical staff, and insufficient facilities like the residential and emergency cover. The PHC team evacuated 12 patients and handed them over to their relatives prior to sealing the premises.

A spokesperson for the PHC has said that so far the commission has conducted raids on 84 drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres, and evacuated 866 persons. “Out of these, 39 completely and six were partially sealed, and were fined with over Rs10million. Moreover, show-cause notices had been served on 24 centres after stopping them from taking new admissions and discharging the admitted patients,” he concluded.

LGH: Allied health professionals have great importance and central role in the medical treatment of patients while they also help in the management and discipline of the hospitals. Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Mohammad Tayyab said this while addressing a ceremony held to commemorate the completion of five years of Allied Health Sciences School (AHS) of Lahore General Hospital.

AHS Principal Dr Syed Islam Zafar presented the annual report and highlighted the salient features of the school. Lahore General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salahud-din appreciated the role of the institution and said it has a vital role in upgrading the standard of the hospital and provided talented staff as well.

Prof Dr Tayyab said the LGH is the only institution who has 4 attached institutions which are; Post Graduate Medical Institute, Ameerud-din Medical College, Allied Health Sciences School and Nursing College while in case of any emergency hundreds of injured especially head injuries patients are brought to this hospital where health professionals facilitate them with best medical services.

The principal called upon the health professionals to enhance their capabilities to work with more zeal and fervor and brighten the name of their educational institution. He also mentioned the initiatives taken by the current government and appreciated them. On this occasion, other participants also spoke regarding the annual performance of the AHS and appreciated its performance. Certificates were also distributed.