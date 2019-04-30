close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

IR offices to observe extended hours

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

KARACHI: The offices of Inland Revenue will observe extended working hour on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 to facilitate taxpayers in returns filing and payment of duty and taxes.

In an office order issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday, the offices of Large Taxpayer Units (LTUs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) have been directed to observe extended working hours till 8:00pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 to facilitate the taxpayers in the payment of duties / taxes and filing of income tax returns / statements.

The last date for filing annual income tax returns is falling on April 30, 2019, besides it is also month-end when the FBR needs to maximise its efforts to increase the revenue collection. The FBR instructed the chief commissioners of Inland Revenue to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorised branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on April 30, 2019 to the respective branches of the SBP on the same date so as to account for the same towards the collection for the month of April as per the State Bank of Pakistan’s directives.

