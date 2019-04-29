36 Ramazan bazaars to be established in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti Sunday said 36 Ramazan bazaars would be established in four districts of Faisalabad division to provide quality items to people on subsidized prices. Addressing a meeting held to review arrangements of the bazaars, the commissioner said it would be a gigantic exercise for providing economic relief to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan. He directed the district administrations to make utmost efforts to provide subsidized and quality things to consumers following the policy of the Punjab government relating to the Ramazan Package. Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Sardar Saifullah Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Jhang Tahir Wattoo, Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Amaan Anwar Qudwai, ADCG TT Singh Babar Suleman briefed the meeting about the details of Ramazan plan in their respective districts. The meeting was told that 19 Ramazan bazaars would be established at Faisalabad, 8 at Jhang, 5 at Chiniot and 4 in TT Singh and the bazaars would be functional from May 2. The commissioner stressed devising effective and solid strategy for the supply of quality essential commodities in the bazaars without any interruption. He said the Ramazan bazaars at tehsil and town levels should be given more attention for making them beneficial to the common people of far-flung areas. He advised that alternative arrangements of generators for power supply should be made besides taking measures to keep the Ramazan bazaars functional in case of rain and storm. He said that facility of wash rooms, wheel chairs, rest areas with air coolers and displaying of electronic price boards should be provided, including availability of medical camps and complaint centres at each and every Ramazan bazaar. The commissioner stressed pleasant environment in terms of cleanliness, traffic management and security. He asked the officers of district administration to keep the price control magistrates active for checking the chances of price hike in open market and stern action should be taken against profiteers. Addl Commissioner Mehbub Ahmad, ADCR Tariq Niazi, DD Agriculture Khalid Mehmud, CEO Faisalabad Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Officers Sardar Naseer, Naeemullah, Assistant Director Livestock Dr Abdul Majid were also present in the meeting.

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti Sunday said 36 Ramazan bazaars would be established in four districts of Faisalabad division to provide quality items to people on subsidized prices. Addressing a meeting held to review arrangements of the bazaars, the commissioner said it would be a gigantic exercise for providing economic relief to consumers during the holy month of Ramazan. He directed the district administrations to make utmost efforts to provide subsidized and quality things to consumers following the policy of the Punjab government relating to the Ramazan Package. Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Sardar Saifullah Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Jhang Tahir Wattoo, Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Amaan Anwar Qudwai, ADCG TT Singh Babar Suleman briefed the meeting about the details of Ramazan plan in their respective districts. The meeting was told that 19 Ramazan bazaars would be established at Faisalabad, 8 at Jhang, 5 at Chiniot and 4 in TT Singh and the bazaars would be functional from May 2. The commissioner stressed devising effective and solid strategy for the supply of quality essential commodities in the bazaars without any interruption. He said the Ramazan bazaars at tehsil and town levels should be given more attention for making them beneficial to the common people of far-flung areas. He advised that alternative arrangements of generators for power supply should be made besides taking measures to keep the Ramazan bazaars functional in case of rain and storm. He said that facility of wash rooms, wheel chairs, rest areas with air coolers and displaying of electronic price boards should be provided, including availability of medical camps and complaint centres at each and every Ramazan bazaar. The commissioner stressed pleasant environment in terms of cleanliness, traffic management and security. He asked the officers of district administration to keep the price control magistrates active for checking the chances of price hike in open market and

stern action should be taken against profiteers. Addl Commissioner Mehbub Ahmad, ADCR Tariq Niazi, DD Agriculture Khalid Mehmud, CEO Faisalabad Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan, Chief Officers Sardar Naseer, Naeemullah, Assistant Director Livestock Dr Abdul Majid were also present in the meeting.