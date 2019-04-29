‘Iqbal provides solution of contemporary issues’

Islamabad : Speakers from home and abroad while addressing the concluding session of International conference on Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal called for following the visionary thoughts of the Great Muslim scholar to address the contemporary socio-economic issues.

They were of the view that Dr. Iqbal’s message is relevant for times to come and the humanity as a whole and the Muslims particular could make their life prosperous and peaceful by understanding and practicing his message that was based on Quran and Sunnah.

The two-day conference was arranged by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to mark his 81st anniversary. It was largely participated including by delegates from Turkey, Iran, Egypt and Sweden.

The participants recommended that books and letters of Dr. Iqbal should be re-published, in order to widely circulate them among the young generation for their guidance.

The University’s Dean social Sciences Dr. Samina Awan announced on the occasion that they will publish the papers, presented in the conference in a book form.