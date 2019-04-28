World Soccer Stars to tour Pakistan now in June

LAHORE: World Soccer Stars tour that was postponed due to financial reasons, will now take place in June 2019.

A press release of the group involved in the entire set up postponed the World Soccer Stars 2019 Pakistan tour featuring Ricardo Kaka, Luis Figo, Carles Puyol, Nicholas Anelka and International artiste AKON. The decision to postpone has not been taken lightly, given the enthusiasm of the Pakistan football fans when the players visited the country to launch the tour during the first few months of 2019. The excitement of the fans was genuine and was truly heartfelt by the players and has only served to motivate us to conduct the tour later in 2019. The interest shown by brands, the media, the army and national & local government was appreciated.

After a review of the situation we took this overarching strategic decision taking into account several factors including the change in the local business economy since the tour was announced, the wish of certain key brands to align the tour with their commercial plans, and so we decided to postpone the tour with dates to be announced after Eid Ul Fitr (week 2 of June 2019).

For fans who have purchased tickets these will be refunded and you will be notified as a priority customer as soon as we announce the new dates. World Soccer Stars is a tour that remains committed to promoting the development of football in Pakistan, as was shown by the Mall events in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and, the PSL final appearance. The recent national trials held in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta and Lahore in association with Total Football proved the appetite for such a tour. The regional winners from these trials will take part in the the national finals later in the year, the winners gaining the opportunity to play with the International legends at the World Soccer Stars event.