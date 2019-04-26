Sino-Pak partnership to figure prominently at BRI moot

BEIJING: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will figure prominently at the 2nd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) that started its proceedings here on Thursday.

The CPEC is to serve as a model of Belt and Road Initiative, and China wishes to mention it while projecting its sincerity and commitment in pushing forward the concept of international cooperation for mutual benefit, reports Chinese media.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s presence at the forum will add to the importance of the CPEC among the participants coming around the world. He might avail the opportunity to apprise the BRF about the efficient working of the CPEC, that is a pilot and major project of the World’s connectivity plan.

According to the media's report, after six years of development, the Belt and Road Initiative has grown into one of the most promising platforms for international cooperation, with solid progress and a shifting focus on high-quality development.

A total of 126 countries, including developed and developing nations, and 29 international organizations have signed cooperation documents with China on the initiative. With the support of Chinese businesses, industrial parks built in other Belt and Road countries have generated nearly 300,000 local jobs.