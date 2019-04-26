close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 26, 2019

Poor recruitment

Newspost

 
April 26, 2019

The Airport Security Force (ASF) recently announced different posts nationwide. It seems that the agency advertised the posts without having done any preparatory work. Candidates are asked to report at the examination centre at 5:45 am for physical and medical tests the day after depositing examination fee. Unfortunately, the candidates have to stand hours and hours on the roads just to enter the examination centre.

The ASF lacks the capacity to handle the strength of the candidates and many of them are asked to come the next day and then the day after that without giving any proper reason for that. The point is this: candidates travel from far-flung areas just to appear in the examination and if the ASF has no human resource and administrative capacity then why announce a post just to humiliate candidates? The higher authorities are requested to look into this matter.

Muhammad Zubair

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost