Official, three others kidnapped in Tank

TANK: Unidentified gunmen kidnapped a senior official of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) along with his three relatives, police and the family sources said on Thursday.

They said the incident took place in Murtaza village, located in the north-west of Tank, late Wednesday night. Police sources said Muhammad Ejaz, a resident of Murtaza, reported to the Gomal Police Station that his brother Muhammad Riaz, serving as additional commissioner at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in Islamabad, was present in his hujra when unidentified armed men in security forces 'uniform' reached there.

The complainant said the armed persons on the pretext of search first collected the cell-phones and arms from the rest of the inmates and locked them into a room before kidnapping Muhammad Riaz, his uncle Mumtaz Khan, his son Mudassir, an official of FC, and a guest nameed Sadam Khan, at gunpoint. The sources added that Muhammad Riaz had come to attend the funeral of his mother who died recently.

Police officials said they were investigating the incident. No claim of responsibility for the kidnapping by any group has yet been made. The Murtaza area located in the jurisdiction of Gomal Police Station is notorious for kidnapping and militancy-related activities as per the track record.