KP CM announces establishment of medical college, upgrading of DHQs hospital in Kurram

PARACHINAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday announced the establishment of a medical college and upgrading of the district headquarters hospital.

During a visit - first, by any chief minister of the province, he inaugurated 172-bed Trauma Centre and Sehat Insaf Card distribution. The chief minister made the announcement during different gathering and meeting with the elders.

Adviser to the chief minister for merged districts, Ajmal Wazir, Member National Assembly Sajid Hussain Turi, special assistant to the prime minister on media, Iftikhar Durrani and others were present on the occasions as well.

The chief minister visited DHQs Hospital in Upper Kurram, Parachinar and inspected the facilities there. He received a briefing by the management of the hospital. Mahmood Khan later proceeded to the Governor's Cottage where he addressed a Jirga in the hall. He promised to develop playgrounds in Kurram district and improve the roads and other infrastructure.

Khassadars and Levies personnel have been merged in the police force and more recruitment would be made as well, he added. The chief minister enumerated other steps being taken by the government for the development of the merged districts in various sectors and to improve the lot of the people inhabiting these areas. Mahmood Khan said the people of the merged districts would be fully consulted while carrying out the development in their areas.