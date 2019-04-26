Courts must follow merit in verdicts: LHC CJ

SIALKOT: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan Thursday said the judges and the lawyers were the major source of deliverance of justice to the masses and the role of the Bench and the Bar in this connection was most important.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected members of the District Bar Association (DBA) Sialkot for 2019-20, here at Allama Iqbal Bar Hall, the Lahore High Court Chief Justice said that courts must strictly follow the principle of merit while announcing verdicts in order to win blessings of Allah Almighty.

He urged upon the lawyer community to work hard in order to do justice. He opined that the lawyers must refrain from getting relief for the negative elements in order to avoid wrath of the Allah Almighty.

Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan stressed upon the newly-elected office-bearers of the DBA Sialkot to always honestly abide by their oath. He viewed that the young lawyers must work hard in order to excel, achieve new milestones and brighten their future. He expressed his great pleasure for visiting Sialkot, the city of Allama Iqbal.

District and Sessions Judge Ch Muhammad Tariq Javed, Sialkot DBA president Ch Muhammad Raza Toor advocate, general secretary Malik Muhammad Shabbir advocate and others also spoke.