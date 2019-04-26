Pakistan Customs destroys Rs3 billion smuggled goods

Pakistan Customs officials destroyed smuggled and contraband goods worth three billion rupees in a ceremony in the presence officials of various agencies working against the drug menace, diplomats and journalists in Karachi on Thursday.

The smuggled and contrabands goods included narcotics, narcotics precursor (acetic anhydride), liquor, gutka, medicines and betel nuts. An event for the destruction of the goods was held by at the Rangers Shooting and Saddle Club on the Super highway in Gadap Town.

The ceremony commenced Dr Jawwad Uwais Agha, member (customs-operations), Federal Board of Revenue, attended the ceremony as chief guest. Foreign dignitaries, representatives of the diplomatic corps, heads of law enforcement agencies such as the Pakistan Coast Guards, the Anti-Narcotics Force and the Sindh police, senior government servants, citizens, representatives of the business community were also present at the event.

According to a Pakistan Customs spokesperson, the proceedings started with the national anthem. Dr Wasif Ali Memon, chief collector (enforcement), welcomed the guests and gave a brief overview of the event.

This was followed by remarks of the chief guest, Dr Jawwad Uwais Agha, member (customs-operations), who extolled the effort of the organisation to ensure seizures of smuggled and contraband goods, and called upon the officers and staff of the MCC (Preventive) to rid society of the narcotics’ menace and remain vigilant to the ever-changing trends of smuggling.

The items destroyed were 8,752 kilograms of narcotic substances, 21,700 kilograms of narcotics precursor (acetic anhydride), 58,784 bottles and cans of whisky, wine and beer, 1,164,000 sticks of counterfeit cigarettes, 8,520,704 pouches of gutka and naswar, 577 tons of betel nuts not fit for human consumption and 2,000 kilograms other goods such as expired foodstuff and medicines.