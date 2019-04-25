close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
April 25, 2019

11 held for spreading rumours about polio vaccine

Peshawar

 
April 25, 2019

Eleven people have been arrested for spreading rumours about the polio vaccine and ransacking a basic health unit (BHU) in Mashokhel village a couple of days ago.

An official of the capital city police said that 11 people have been arrested who had been nominated in the first information report for attacking a BHU and damaging public property.

Several people took to the streets in Mashokhel and other places and damaged a BHU in the village after rumours that many students fell unconscious after they were administered polio vaccines.

Besides, the police have already arrested one Nazar Mohammad for spreading the rumour that several children have fainted after they were administered polio drops. He is seen in a video in which he directs children to act like they are unconscious. An official said the brother of the school principal, who played the key role in spreading the rumour, is also among those arrested.

