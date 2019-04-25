Chinese delegation visits Arid University

Rawalpindi : A delegation comprising seven members headed by Prof. Kuang Hanhui from Huazhong Agriculture University (HZAU), Wuhan, P.R. China was on two-day visit to Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday.

The delegation met with PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qama-uz-Zaman and pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi.

A meeting was also held with deans, directors and faculty members of different departments/institutes for collaboration in research and development program keeping in views the One Belt One Road initiative. They discussed the area of potential between HZAU and PMAS-AAUR and said that collaboration among two institutes will provide opportunity for the development of technologies in the field of agriculture and for scientists of both countries.