close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

Chinese delegation visits Arid University

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

Rawalpindi : A delegation comprising seven members headed by Prof. Kuang Hanhui from Huazhong Agriculture University (HZAU), Wuhan, P.R. China was on two-day visit to Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday.

The delegation met with PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qama-uz-Zaman and pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi.

A meeting was also held with deans, directors and faculty members of different departments/institutes for collaboration in research and development program keeping in views the One Belt One Road initiative. They discussed the area of potential between HZAU and PMAS-AAUR and said that collaboration among two institutes will provide opportunity for the development of technologies in the field of agriculture and for scientists of both countries.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad