Premiere of Ajoka documentary

LAHORE: Institute of Art and Culture (IAC) in collaboration with Museums Association of Pakistan is holding Pakistan premiere of Ajoka and a media’s documentary “Pakistan’s Best kept Secret: Lahore Museum” on Friday (tomorrow) at IAC, Raiwind Road.

Unesco’s Pakistan Director Ms Vibeke Jensen will be the chief guest. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion on “the importance of museum awareness in Pakistan”. The film features Anwar Akhtar, British Pakistani journalist and director of Samosa Media, in conversation with Lahore Museum’s ex-director Sumaira Samad and playwright Shahid Nadeem, professor of film & TV at IAC. They view the museum's collection and discuss the significance of the institution within Pakistan’s wider social, political, religious and cultural context. Watch a trailer of film here Pakistan's Best Kept Secret Lahore Museum Trailer. The panelists will also include Ms Karen Excel of Qatar Museum, archaeologist Ihsan Nadeem, Director State Bank’s Museum and Art Gallery Asma Ibrahim and Secretary Museums Association of Pakistan, Mian Atique Ahmad. The documentary was produced Ajoka Productions working with UK’s Samosa Media.