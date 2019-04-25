Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with moderate wind was observed in the City on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting the upper and central parts of the country and might persist for the next 24 to 36 hours. They predicted that rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, DG Khan divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. On Wednesday, highest temperature in the country was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu where the mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 38.5°C and minimum was 22.2°C.