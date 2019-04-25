Partly cloudy forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with moderate wind was observed in the City on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting the upper and central parts of the country and might persist for the next 24 to 36 hours. They predicted that rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, DG Khan divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. On Wednesday, highest temperature in the country was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu where the mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 38.5°C and minimum was 22.2°C.
LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with moderate wind was observed in the City on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting the upper and central parts of the country and might persist for the next 24 to 36 hours. They predicted that rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, DG Khan divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. On Wednesday, highest temperature in the country was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu where the mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 38.5°C and minimum was 22.2°C.