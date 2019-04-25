Sabir’s Poultry, HEC move into semi-finals

KARACHI: Sabir’s Poultry and Higher Education Commission (HEC) joined State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in the semi-finals on Wednesday after the outcome of the third and final round matches of the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II at different venues of the country.

However, the fourth semi-finalists will be decided on Thursday (today).Both Navy and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have finished at 18 points each in Pool A. But according to an official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Navy have lodged a protest with the board, claiming that CAA have fielded a player who is the employee of another department.

The official said after collecting evidences, a final decision would be made on Thursday (today).

Because of the same issue, the organisers have also rescheduled the knock-out stage matches. The semi-finals will now be held from April 28-30 with the final to be played from May 2-5. In Pool D outing at LCCA Ground, Lahore, Sabir’s Poultry conquered Karachi Port Trust (KPT) by seven wickets to qualify for the semis with 15 points.

Sabir’s Poultry chased the 236-run target in 62nd over after losing three wickets in the process. They had resumed their second innings at 182-2.

Hashim Ibrahim top-scored 90 which came off 142 balls and had eight fours and two sixes. Ali Zaryab remained not out on 62 which came off 111 balls and had five fours. Imran Dogar chipped in with 58 which he scored off 86 balls and had seven fours and one six. Khalid Mehmood got 2-18.

KPT scored 150 and 169. Sabir’s Poultry perished for 84 in the first innings. Meanwhile in Pool B outing, Port Qasim Authority (PQA) defeated Ghani Glass by three wickets despite conceding first innings lead at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

The result also helped Higher Education Commission (HEC) make it to the semi-finals from this group with 16 points.After securing a 132-run lead, Ghani Glass resumed their second innings at 68-1 and were folded for 151 in 23.4 overs to set a 284-run target for PQA who achieved it in 65 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

Test discard Khurram Manzoor emerged as a hero for PQA as the right-hander blasted 110 off 178 balls, striking 15 fours.

Atif Ali Zaidi made 60 off 110 balls in which he hammered seven fours. Mudassar Riaz made 41.

Ali Usman, Mohammad Waheed and Adnan Ghaus got two wickets each. Ali claimed seven wickets in the match.

Earlier, Ghani Glass faltered in the second innings as they lost their last seven wickets inside 29 runs. Opener Zeeshan Ashraf (51) and Tayyab Tahir (43) remained the leading scorers.

Medium pacer Mudassar Riaz did the main damage as he captured 5-42.

Ghani Glass posted 399 in their first innings. In response, PQA were folded for 267.

In Pool A game here at NBP Sports Complex, Navy overwhelmed Omar Associates by ten wickets.

After having conceded a 76-run lead, Omar Associates resumed their second innings at 94-4 and were bowled out for 194 to set 115-run target for Navy who chased it in the 31st over without losing any wicket.

Hafiz Asad (65*) and Jehangir Jawaid (52) batted superbly.

Navy finished the group stage at 18 points and their fate will be decided after the result of their complaint.

In other Pool Pool A game here at UBL Sports Complex, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) overwhelmed Haideri Traders by 110 runs to also finish at 18 points.

Chasing a stiff target of 350, Haideri Traders resumed their second innings at 42-1 and were bowled out for 239 in 71 overs. Mohammad Ibrahim chipped in with a solid 53. He hit nine fours and one six in his 86-ball knock. Mohammad Waqar struck 42 off 63 balls, hammering nine fours.

Mohammad Usman made 40 with six fours and one six. Usman Usmani got 5-82, while Mirza Ahsan claimed 3-42.

CAA scored 226 and 280.Haideri Traders had posted 157 in their first innings.

The Pool C match between Army and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ended in a draw after the third day’s play was called off due to overnight rain with not a single delivery being bowled in the entire day.

PIA got three points due to first innings lead which also helped them end their journey with three points.

Army failed to score even a single point in the event. They scored 200 and 147-5. PIA piled-up 356 all out.

The Pool D match between K-Electric and Railways also did not yield any result with the latter gaining three points due to first innings lead at the Railways Stadium, Lahore.After conceding a 14-run lead, K-Electric resumed their second innings at 130-4 and went on to stage 380-7 in 100 overs.

Hassan Khan top-scored with a gallant 100 which came off 132 balls and had 14 fours. Bahadur Ali chipped in with 87 for which he played 90 balls, having hit nine fours and three sixes. Mohammad Afzal belted 128-ball 85 with 13 fours and one six.Abdur Rauf got 4-66, finishing with six wickets in the show.K-Electric scored 295 in their first innings. Railways, in reply, accumulated 309-9.