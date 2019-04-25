Pak U19 team to tour SA for seven one-dayers

KARACHI: The Pakistan U19 team will tour South Africa for seven one-day matches as part of their ICC U19 World Cup 2020 preparations, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

The event will be staged next year in South Africa between January 17 to February 9. The series against South Africa will be played in Pietermaritzburg and Durban from June 19 to July 7.

“This tour will be one of the cornerstones of our preparations for next year’s ICC U19 World Cup, which will also be held in South Africa. I have no doubts that the next generation of cricketers will benefit immensely from the seven 50-over matches from experience and exposure perspectives,” PCB Director Zakir Khan said.

“Apart from gaining cricketing knowledge, the Pakistani lads will also get the opportunity to build relationships with their South African counterparts as well as learning and understanding local culture, which are very crucial in terms of players’ development when we look into the future,” he said.

“The South Africa tour is part of the PCB’s commitment to continue to invest on future stars of Pakistan cricket and give them as many opportunities as possible so that they are ready to graduate to the higher level and make a name for themselves and Pakistan.”

PCB is yet to announce the squad and officials for the South Africa tour. Players born on or after September 1, 2000 will be eligible for selection.