Know the difference

This refers to the article, ‘As the dream crumbles’ (April 24) by Mohammad Zubair. The assumptions mentioned by the writer were based on the recovery of looted money by the PML-N and PPP; had it been recovered, the country would have been out of debt. We still remember when Ishaq Dar announced about $200 billion stashed in foreign banks. Billions are under recovery on account of benami accounts.

Changing parties by politicians is a most distinguished feature of our politics and the people of the PTI are no exception. They were part of Ayub, Zia, and Musharraf’s regimes. The writer seems to be perturbed over Asad Umar’s exit. Since Imran has zero tolerance for inefficiency, changes shall keep taking place. The PTI is borrowing to pay interest on already borrowed money, and people shall get relief once corrupt politicians are punished and looted money recovered. We may have to wait for a few months to see the emergence of Naya Pakistan. Criticism on Imran based on sins committed by past rulers is not justified. Only daydreams crumble; dreams seen for the betterment of the people do not.

Mukhtar Ahmed ( Karachi )