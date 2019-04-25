Fish on a tree

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I have two queries to ask of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The first one is: why does he talk of firing/replacing people? Why doesn’t he use positive incentives instead of negative incentives?
The second query is: whose fault is it if a person is unable to perform? If he is like fish and is being tested on his ability to climb a tree, then he will certainly fail.
Syed Hussein El-Edroos ( Islamabad )
