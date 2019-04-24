Ruckus in NA over PM’s statement on Iran

ISLAMABAD: Opposition in the National Assembly on Tuesday took strong exception to a statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan terming it a risk to national security and diplomatic blunder, asking him give an explanation on floor of the Lower House of the Parliament. Pandemonium was created in the House when the PML-N parliamentarian Khurram Dastgir Khan demanded the prime minister to explain on floor of the National Assembly his statement in Iran where he stated that Iran also suffered from terrorism from Pakistan.

The opposition members raised slogans of ‘No Baby No’ and ‘Go Niazi Go’ as Minister for Communication Murad Saeed stood on his seat to respond to remarks of the PML-N member. They also reached in front of speaker’s dais, raised slogans and tore copies of the agenda.

The PPP member Hina Rabbani Khar during the proceedings said the prime minister distorted both geographical and historical facts by calling Germany and Japan as neighbouring countries and that the states were adversaries during the World War-II. “It is not a normal behaviour on part of the prime minister who made himself a laughing stock in the world,” she said.

Khurram Dastgir said that Imran Khan also made similar comments in an interview to the New York Times which he termed as dangerous and risk to the national security. “Imran Khan is committing diplomatic blunders which itself is highly concerning particularly when talks are being held with FATF, “ adding that the PM should come in the House to give an explanation as which national interests he was serving with such statements.

The PML-N member said as to why the premier was placing Pakistan in trouble saying such statement would put the country on the back foot in the prevailing situation. “I am not calling him traitor or friend of Modi, but his statement is risk for the national security,” he said.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari regretted that the opposition member distorted facts and read only first part of the prime minister’s statement and skipped the second part in which he said Pakistan was suffering due to terrorism from Iran.

She pointed out that for the first time, an agreement was signed between Pakistan and Iran and action would be taken against terrorists.

“Both Pakistan and Iran will have to take action against terrorist groups if they want to root terrorism,” she said. Shireen Mazari said it was just slip of tongue from the prime minister who wanted to quote example of Germany and France instead of Germany and Japan.

The minister said the PML-N member should remember that his leader invited Modi at his home on a wedding ceremony and was also eager to meet him.

Hina Rabbani Khar said it was not slip of tongue when the prime minister during a meeting in Iran went to the extent of saying that Germany and Japan were neighbouring countries and how they shared border after World War-II. “History tells us that Germany and Japan were in the same side in the World War while our prime minister called them as adversaries,” she said.

Murad Saeed said the opposition parties were making hue and cry due to accountability. He said the looted money would be recovered from them.

“Bilawal’s father and aunt have been involved in money laundering and they had also opened fake accounts,” he alleged.

Murad Saeed said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country’s image has improved significantly and has come out of isolation.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had to take break for 20 minutes due to uproar in the House during speech of the minister for communication.