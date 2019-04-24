Zong 4G partners with PTCL

close
Wed Apr 24, 2019
Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
KARACHI: Zong 4G has entered into a strategic partnership with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) for network expansion in remote and far-flung areas of Pakistan, a statement said.

The mobile network operator said the collaboration would ensure provision of VSAT services by PTCL to further support and expand the network coverage across the country.

The agreement was signed by Saad Muzaffar Waraich, Chief Technology & Information Officer, PTCL, and Li Wenyu, Chief Financial Officer, Zong 4G, at a ceremony held at the cellular company’s headquarters.

The statement said the collaboration would ensure state-of-the-art VSAT satellite services to further enhance the network coverage and enabling customers from remote areas to enjoy increased speed through Zong 4G’s widest coverage.

