close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Multan DC made Special Secretary Home

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers including Special Secretary Home. According to the notification Monday, Multan Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary Home vice Tariq Javed, who has been made an OSD while Aamir Jan Khattak, OSD, has been posted as Multan DC.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan