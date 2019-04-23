Multan DC made Special Secretary Home

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers including Special Secretary Home. According to the notification Monday, Multan Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary Home vice Tariq Javed, who has been made an OSD while Aamir Jan Khattak, OSD, has been posted as Multan DC.
