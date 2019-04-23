close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Cricketers protest against changes in domestic system

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

LAHORE: A group of cricketers and cricket officials organised a protest in front of the Pakistan Cricket Board headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium on MondayThey demanded immediate removal of its newly installed managing director Wasim Khan. Protestors from the Cricketers Welfare Association said that Wasim Khan’s massive salary makes no sense and hence he should be removed from his post. Moreover, they have also appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take note of the issue and remove the cricket body’s officials who are given excessive salaries. They were also against changes in domestic cricket structure and demanded that the regions should be banned.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports