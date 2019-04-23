Cricketers protest against changes in domestic system

LAHORE: A group of cricketers and cricket officials organised a protest in front of the Pakistan Cricket Board headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium on MondayThey demanded immediate removal of its newly installed managing director Wasim Khan. Protestors from the Cricketers Welfare Association said that Wasim Khan’s massive salary makes no sense and hence he should be removed from his post. Moreover, they have also appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take note of the issue and remove the cricket body’s officials who are given excessive salaries. They were also against changes in domestic cricket structure and demanded that the regions should be banned.