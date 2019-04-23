close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Liquor seized from Mansehra bar premises

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

MANSEHRA: Police have seized liquor dumped in a room of Mansehra District Bar Association’s office.

A joint team of police and district security branch raided the premises of the bar club on a tip-off and seized 50 bottles of high-quality foreign liquor.

A caretaker of the bar club was nominated in the first information report and raids continue for his arrest.

Sources in the police said that the liquor had been smuggled there from Rawalpindi.

Mansehra police, led by District Police Officer Zaibullah Khan, launched a crackdown against narcotics last month and seized a huge quantity of hashish, liquor, heroin and other contraband items and arrested dozens of narcotics peddlers so far. The police also torched the confiscated narcotics in the presence of a local judge last week.

