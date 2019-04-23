Fatal plastic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Plastic bags are harmful to marine life, which has suffered a lot due to such hazardous material. Leatherback sea turtles are an endangered species and will be extinct in a few years if not saved, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. These turtles take these plastic bags as food, and as a result lose their lives.
We need to take measures to protect and preserve these precious species by ensuring that plastic bags are not thrown in the sea.
Hiba Mohsin
Karachi
