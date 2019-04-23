close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
April 23, 2019

Fatal plastic

April 23, 2019

Plastic bags are harmful to marine life, which has suffered a lot due to such hazardous material. Leatherback sea turtles are an endangered species and will be extinct in a few years if not saved, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. These turtles take these plastic bags as food, and as a result lose their lives.

We need to take measures to protect and preserve these precious species by ensuring that plastic bags are not thrown in the sea.

Hiba Mohsin

Karachi

