Imran vows to make anexample of corrupt leaders

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to make an example out of the political leaders who “plundered the country” during the last decade and “saddled the country with excessive debts”.

“However long it takes, we will get the ones who have done this to the country punished, just to deter those [corrupt people] contesting elections in the future,” the Prime Minister said on Sunday while addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of the Naya Pakistan Housing Program here.

He said: “The Sharif Family and Asif Zardari want to oust the government because of their fear of jail as new facts are being revealed with every passing day.” He also criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants to wind up the whole system after he faced defeat in the elections.”

Separately, the Prime Minister expressed condolences with the families of the victims of the recent terror attack in Quetta’s Hazarganji market, where he called for joint efforts to foil the enemy’s nefarious designs for creating any chaos in the country.

The Prime Minister, who arrived here on Sunday on a brief visit before embarking on two-day official visit to Iran, expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the ruthless incident. He said the government shared the grief of the bereaved families of Hazara community and others.

Khan said the implementation of National Action Plan was inevitable and the government was resolved to eliminate terrorism and extremism from the country. He said the federal and provincial governments were responsible to provide security to their citizens and “if God willing, we will accomplish this mission.” He said time was not far when the government would provide a peaceful atmosphere to its citizens.

The Prime Minister said the anti-state elements wanted to create division and chaos among the masses, which required joint efforts to foil such nefarious designs. He said the armed forces and police as well as the people had rendered numerous sacrifices, which also helped improve security situation.

He assured the victim families the government stood by them and the perpetrators of the Hazarganji incident would be brought to justice. He also announced five per cent quota in the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme for the families of the martyrs.

At least 20 people were killed and 48 others injured in a blast believed to be targeting the Hazara community in Quetta’s Hazarganji vegetable market last week.Later in the day, Prime Minister Khan reached Iran. He began his two-day visit with a stop in the northeastern holy city of Mashhad, Iran’s second largest and home to the shrine of Imam Reza, state television said in a live broadcast.

After visiting the shrine, Khan flew to Tehran, where he was received by Iranian Health Minister Dr Saeed Namaki at the capital city’s Mehrabad Airport, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

A smartly turned-out contingent presented a static salute to Khan. During his visit, he will call on Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and hold detailed consultations with President Hassan Rouhani. The state-run IRNA news agency said Khan’s trip was expected to help “develop ties between the two countries, especially those related to regional cooperation in fighting terrorism and safeguarding borders”.