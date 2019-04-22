close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

Sri Lanka bomb blasts condemned

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

OKARA: Christians have condemned bomb blasts in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on the eve of Easter.

Local church leader Ubaid Karamat conveyed his message during Easter celebrations at Faisal Mehmood Colony.

He said all people condemn bomb blasts and loss of lives in the religious festival of the Christians. He said terrorists did not believe in any creed of religion. He said Muslims and Christians were targeted by the terrorists.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar