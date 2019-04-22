Kartarpura Food Street beautification project launched

Rawalpindi : The Parks and Horticulture (PHA) has launched the up-gradation and beautification project of Kartarpura Food Street and efforts will be made to make it functional before Ramazan.

According to Chairman PHA, a renovation project of the old buildings in the Food Street would also be completed while a dedicated car parking area would also be allocated to facilitate the visitors.

He said, the authority on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had launched Rawalpindi city revival project and all the departments concerned had been assigned special responsibilities by the Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi.

Asif Mehmood informed that the beautification project of the food street would be completed within shortest possible time.

He said the food street would be developed on the pattern of Lahore and would be made functional before Ramazan as most people visit the food street for ‘sehri’ and ‘iftar’.

The business activity would also increase in the area once it is declared a food street and the culture of the Potohar region will be showcased there as well.

The chairman said, the authority was making all out efforts for the beautification of the main city roads, markets and main entry and exit points with an aim to make the town a model city of the country.

He said, the traffic issues of the city’s congested locality could not be resolved without a special parking area to facilitate the visitors of the food street.

The car parking facility would help attract a large number of citizens to the Food Street and the residents of the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad would enjoy the traditional food items visiting the historic locality of the city, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Mohammad Ali Randhawa chairing a meeting asked the owners of the food outlets to install CCTV cameras at their premises besides arrangements to accommodate families.

The DC directed the traffic police to make parking arrangements in the area and ensure traffic flows smoothly.

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company had also been instructed to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements for the food street.