Frozenmeat seized

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority Sunday removed 3,753 packets of six frozen meat products manufacturing companies from the market over failure to meet the food safety standards by sharing laboratory results of frozen meat products with media for the public interest.

A press release revealed that the authority took samples of 115 products of seven companies under the sampling schedule for 2019. The authority issued fine tickets and served improvement notices on operators of meat companies. These products are not harmful for human consumption; however, improvement space is always present. PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said that PFA stopped the supply of all failed brands in order to ensure the availability of quality meat in the markets.

He said that supply of failed brands would remain suspended until their improvement. He said that anybody can download the complete list of the sample results from the PFA website (www.pfa.gop.pk).

PHC: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 65 backstreet fake treatment centres during the last week. The PHC enforcement teams checked 369 centres in six cities. The maximum number of 83 centres was inspected in Jhang where 17 outlets of quacks were sealed.