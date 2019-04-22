CPEC benefits

CPEC has emerged as one of the most important agendas for PM Imran Khan; it will surely also be the major agenda during the prime minister’s visit to Beijing later this month. Pakistan should seek the participation of other countries in the project so that a new chapter of growth and prosperity is ushered in the region.

CPEC will also enable the government and private sector to promote quality education in areas which could not be focussed on in the past. Health and clean drinking water facilities are also very important areas which can be tackled via the corridor’s projects.

Ayaz Umar

Turbat