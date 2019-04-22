Loyalty trumps competence?

The appointment of Dr Hafeez Sheikh as PM’s adviser on finance was a timely decision for the reason that the country needed an internationally experienced economist prior to an agreement with the IMF and presentation of the national budget in a few weeks. However, the performance of some of the ministries needing immediate review was ignored. For example, the ministries responsible for the negligence of meteorological and agricultural departments in informing farmers of the impending heavy rains which damaged the wheat crop were not taken into account. It is not clear what urgency prompted the reshuffling of the portfolios of the ministries of science and technology and parliamentary affairs. In a few cases, the ministers seem to have been selected on the basis of loyalty rather than competence.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston