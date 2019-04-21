close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
Wapda march into volleyball semis

ISLAMABAD: Defending champions Wapda checked into the semi-finals of the National Volleyball Championship underway in Lahore.

Joining Wapda in the last-four stage were Navy, Army and PAF. PAF will face Wapda while Army will meet Navy in the two semi-finals.

In the day’s matches, POF defeated Higher Education Commission 25-23, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20, Wapda beat Army 25-21, 26-28, 25-20, 25-20, Navy got the better of PAF 27-29, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23 and Police downed Railways 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 25-12.

